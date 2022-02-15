CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Position Raised by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 60.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 220,095 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after acquiring an additional 172,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

