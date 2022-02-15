Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $240,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

TGT opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.57 and a 200 day moving average of $240.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

