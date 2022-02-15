Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

