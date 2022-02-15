Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

