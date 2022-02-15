Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,879 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of MC stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

