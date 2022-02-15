Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:AMR opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $85.39.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
