Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 10,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,453. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

