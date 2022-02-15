Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 10,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,453. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
