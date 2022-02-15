CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

A number of analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.