Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,531. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $228.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

