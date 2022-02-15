Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,712,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $101,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after purchasing an additional 273,448 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 757.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

