Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,613 shares of company stock valued at $225,373. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.