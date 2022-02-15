Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,466,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

