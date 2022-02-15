Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of TriCo Bancshares worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

