Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.03% of Cass Information Systems worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

