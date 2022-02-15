Cream (CRM) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $17,886.90 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.70 or 1.00086260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00064886 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00244812 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00155184 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00304099 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

