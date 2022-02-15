Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.98 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $35.65 or 0.00080872 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00106380 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

