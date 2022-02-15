Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.