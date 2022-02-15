Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,701 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 5.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.