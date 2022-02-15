Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,657,000 after buying an additional 476,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

