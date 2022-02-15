Credit Suisse Group Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $68.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAM. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.35.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $56.66 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.