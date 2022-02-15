Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

