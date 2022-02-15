Croda International’s (CRDA) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($89.31) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($115.02) to GBX 8,700 ($117.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,575 ($116.04).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,388.79 ($99.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,998.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,035.49. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,032 ($81.62) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($142.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($136.66), for a total value of £201,980 ($273,315.29).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

