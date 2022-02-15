Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $118.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.