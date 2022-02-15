Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Shares of CCK opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $118.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

