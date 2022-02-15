Crowns (CWS) Reaches Market Cap of $12.56 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00105803 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

