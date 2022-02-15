Crust Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.98 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $864,651.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00011790 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00105468 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

