Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 58,249 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

