Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 59.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,697 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL stock opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.88 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.