Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.70 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

