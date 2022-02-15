CUTcoin Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $766.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00200322 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00446604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00061947 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 159,424,050 coins and its circulating supply is 155,424,050 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

