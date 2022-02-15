CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTMU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,478,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,780,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,890,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,892,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,526,000.
Shares of APTMU stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.88.
