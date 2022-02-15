CVI Holdings LLC Invests $851,000 in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 36,574 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,637,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,362. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of 97.11 and a beta of 1.28. ClearOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ClearOne Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.