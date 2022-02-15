CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENQU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter worth about $502,000.

Shares of CENQU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

