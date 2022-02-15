CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

