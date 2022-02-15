Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

