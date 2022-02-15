David Springer Sells 150,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 983,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.