David Stirling Buys 40 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling bought 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £152 ($205.68).

On Monday, December 13th, David Stirling acquired 34 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($202.44).

LON ZTF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 372 ($5.03). 2,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.87 million and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351.13 ($4.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499 ($6.75).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.50) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.50) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

