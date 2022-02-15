DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

DCCPF remained flat at $$85.35 during trading on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080. DCC has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

