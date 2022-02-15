Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

TSE DFY opened at C$29.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$31.29.

