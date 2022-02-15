Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S to a hold rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.00.

WILLF opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Demant A/S has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

