Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of DENKF stock remained flat at $$30.17 on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930. Denka has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

