DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214,940 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,345,000 after buying an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

