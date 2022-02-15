Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLN. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.48) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.90).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,199 ($43.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 3,098 ($41.92) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($52.10). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,374.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,496.29. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

