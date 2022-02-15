Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($54.13) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.65) to GBX 3,400 ($46.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.98) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.77) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.42) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,566 ($48.25).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS opened at GBX 3,414.50 ($46.20) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,448.50 ($46.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company has a market cap of £78.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,955.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,742.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.