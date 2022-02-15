Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €266.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($302.27) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €225.33 ($256.06).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €190.25 ($216.19) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a one year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €196.28.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

