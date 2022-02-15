Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $165.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.93.

NYSE IFF opened at $131.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

