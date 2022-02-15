Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €190.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €165.04 ($187.55).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €157.70 ($179.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a one year high of €163.35 ($185.63). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €146.75.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.