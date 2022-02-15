DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.02 million and $20,475.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.07042857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.22 or 1.00092313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

