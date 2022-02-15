DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.48.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 367,189 shares during the last quarter.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
