DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,011,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 565,752 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.7% in the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 595,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

